WILDFIRE

California wildfires: Trump tweets new support of firefighters after threat to withhold federal payments

The president tweeted new support, saying that firefighters, FEMA and first responders are ''amazing and very brave'' two days after threatening to withhold federal payments due to "gross mismanagement of the forests." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump tweeted new support on Monday morning, saying that firefighters, FEMA and first responders are ''amazing and very brave'' two days after threatening to withhold federal payments due to "gross mismanagement of the forests."

On Monday the president praised first responders for their bravery.


The president's first comments about the massive wildfires came Saturday on Twitter. He wrote that "there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California," adding that "billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"


Trump also wrote on Saturday that "Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families" of those who died. He also encouraged those in evacuation areas to listen to officials.

The tweets came after Trump issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds to help firefighters.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has become one of the deadliest and most destructive in state history. At least 29 people have died, and about 200 others are missing. Meanwhile in Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has killed two people and burned more than 90,000 acres, stretching miles from the northwest corner of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley to the Malibu coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

