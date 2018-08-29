POLITICS

Trump: White House counsel Don McGahn to depart in the fall

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is tweeting that his White House counsel, Don McGahn, will be departing in the fall after the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

Trump praised his top White House lawyer on Wednesday, saying he has "worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!"


McGahn has played a major role in Trump's overhaul of the federal judiciary with conservative judges. And he played a prominent role in Trump's selection of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the president's nomination of Kavanaugh.

McGahn has had a tumultuous tenure, marked by his threat to resign last year if Trump continued to press for the removal of Robert Mueller as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election interference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpgovernmentWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
OC examining why jail calls were improperly recorded
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman fatally shot near elementary school in Boyle Heights, police say
4.4-magnitude quake rattles La Verne; felt all over Southland
Gang sweep underway in LA, Inglewood, Hawthorne areas
In the Neighborhood: Josh Haskell in Pacific Palisades
Man found shot, killed on South LA sidewalk
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Show More
18-year-old dies after Redlands officer-involved shooting
Glendale police seek man seen in video touching genitals near park
OC examining why jail calls were improperly recorded
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Couple recalls terrifying moment rock fell on their car in Malibu
More News