Politics

President Trump deletes tweet wrongly congratulating Kansas for Super Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl.

On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for a "fantastic comeback." He added: "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

MORE: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez rock Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
EMBED More News Videos

Super Bowl 2020: Shakira explains importance of halftime show with JLo at 'very American' event


Plenty of people in Kansas are indeed Chiefs fans. But just as many and likely more are in Missouri. Just ask the season-ticket holders at Missouri-based Arrowhead Stadium. Or the thousands cheering Sunday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Although the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based on the Missouri side.

The president's tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: "We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"



Leaving out Kansas altogether might annoy those on the other side of the state line.

WATCH: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpsuper bowl 2020twitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Wicked winds cause widespread damage across SoCal
Staples Center memorial items to be removed, delivered to Kobe Bryant's family
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Suspect killed in shootout at Canyon Country liquor store
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Show More
Artist invites community to help paint Kobe mural in Mid-City
Coronavirus: New travel restrictions go into effect at LAX
Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
Apps, devices aim at helping users understand sleep issues
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
More TOP STORIES News