POLITICS

Trump's 'sanctuary cities' order is illegal, US appeals court says

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking, Friday, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that a lower court went too far when it blocked the order nationwide.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said in November that Trump's order threatened all federal funding and that the president didn't have the authority to attach new conditions to spending approved by Congress.

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by two California counties - San Francisco and Santa Clara.

The Trump administration said the order applies to a relatively small pot of money that already requires compliance with immigration law.

An email to a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department wasn't immediately returned.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationsanctuary citiesPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
