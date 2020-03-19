2020 presidential election

Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid, offers full support to Joe Biden

In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON -- Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy.

She's offering her full support to Joe Biden. Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere.

Gabbard publicly feuded with Hillary Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation.

Democrats have feared she would mount a third-party run for the presidency, potentially siphoning votes away from the eventual Democratic nominee. But Gabbard has said she isn't considering that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential race2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelection
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
Debate fact check: Examining claims from Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
LIVE SOON: White House Task Force gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
Panic-buying marijuana? Long line seen outside cannabis club
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Show More
Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after border closure
Amazon worker tests positive for COVID-19
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
LA beauty salon takes extra precautions amid coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News