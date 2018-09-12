Tustin has joined the list of cities opposing California's so-called sanctuary law.The city council approved sending a resolution to state leaders reaffirming their opposition to the bill.Emotional speeches by some residents were made in support of the law and against it.One council member noted that the issue was the most divisive they've had to consider.California's sanctuary law, Senate Bill 54, limits cooperation between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local authorities.