Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse

NEW YORK --
Twitter is permanently banning right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show for abusive behavior.

Twitter says Jones won't be able to create new accounts on Twitter or take over any existing ones. Twitter says Jones posted a video on Wednesday that is in violation of the company's policy against "abusive behavior." The video in question shows Jones shouting at and berating CNN journalist Oliver Darcy for some 10 minutes during congressional hearings about social media.

Jones had about 900,000 followers on Twitter. "Infowars" had about 430,000.

Twitter had previously suspended Jones for a week. But until now it had resisted muzzling Jones further. Other tech companies have limited Jones by suspending him for longer periods, as Facebook did, and by taking down his pages and radio stations.
