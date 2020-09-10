Politics

U.S. Census 2020: Expert discusses challenges of getting immigrant communities to participate

An expert with an Asian-American group discusses how they are convincing immigrant communities to participate in the 2020 Census.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Everyone counts" is the message the U.S. Census Bureau hopes Americans will hear and take action on as the agency continues its once-a-decade count of the nation's population.

Getting people to participate is one of the biggest challenges for the census, made even more difficult this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

June Lim is a demographic expert and official with the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice. She spoke to Eyewitness News about the challenges of getting immigrant communities, especially the undocumented, to participate in the census count.

To see what she had to say, please watch the video above.

Additional resources for the Asian community are available here at Count Us In 2020.

RELATED:

How your community can lose money when you don't fill out the census

What you need to know about the 2020 Census
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsasian americanpopulationcensus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Dorado Fire: Evacuations ordered for Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks
LA County backs off trick-or-treating ban
Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities warned of potential evacuations
LA city, county in partnership with mobile app for COVID-19 contact tracing
All 18 national forests in Calif. closed amid 'historic fire conditions'
Trump may have knowingly downplayed COVID risk, audio reveals
Man charged with trying to abduct girl from her blind father
Show More
Data in recent years shows racial disparities in stops by LA law enforcement
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
How your community can lose money when you don't fill out the census
Why is the sky so orange in the Bay Area?
Audi's new tech offers integrated payment for road tolls
More TOP STORIES News