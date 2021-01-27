Politics

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence after 2020 election

By Ben Fox & Eric Tucker, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election, suggesting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol may embolden extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.

The department did not cite a specific threat, but pointed to "a heightened threat environment across the United States" that it believes "will persist" since Biden took office on Jan. 20.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,'' the bulletin said.

It did not mention any ideological or political affiliation, instead warning more broadly about "individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives."

These individuals, DHS said, "could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.

It is not uncommon for the federal government to warn local law enforcement through bulletins and advisories about the prospect for violence tied to a particular date or event, such as July 4.

But this particular bulletin, issued through the the department's National Terrorism Advisory System, is notable because it effectively places the Biden administration into the politically charged debate over how to describe or characterize acts motivated by political ideology and suggests that it sees violence aimed at overturning the election as akin to terrorism.

The wording of the single-page document suggests that national security officials see a connective thread between recent violence over the last year motivated by anti-government grievances, whether over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results or police use of force. It also singles out racially motivated acts of violence such as the 2019 rampage targeting Hispanics in Texas, as well as the threat posed by extremists motivated by foreign terrorist organizations.

The alert comes at a tense time after the riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were seeking to overturn the presidential election. DHS also notes violent riots in "recent days," an apparent reference to events in Portland, Oregon, linked to anarchist groups.

The alert was issued by acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske. Biden's nominee for the Cabinet post, Alejandro Mayorkas, has not been confirmed by the Senate.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssafetyterror threatterrorismgovernmentu.s. & world2020 presidential electionviolence
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grapevine closed in Castaic amid snow; SoCal bracing for major storm
SoCal weather: New storm system arrives late Wednesday
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CA auditor blasts EDD for bungling unemployment crisis
LAPD asks for help in case of Postmates driver's fatal shooting
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Show More
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman joins Super bowl pregame show
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
In-person learning is possible with these precautions, CDC says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed executing Democrats in old Facebook posts
Bank of America addresses freezing accounts, fraud
More TOP STORIES News