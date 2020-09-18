Politics

US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday

By Sunday, the massively popular app TikTok and messaging platform WeChat will be blocked from U.S. app stores, the Department of Commerce announced Friday.

This implies that mobile users in the U.S. will be barred from downloading or updating the applications. Users would also be unable to transfer funds or process payments through WeChat.

The action is a direct response to an Aug. 6 order in which Trump said TikTok "reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive," is potentially a source for disinformation campaigns and "threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

TikTok maintains that it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, says it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities and notes that moderators for U.S. operations are led by a U.S. team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschinau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpsecurityapps
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire, officials say
Several county, city officials calling for Sheriff Villanueva to resign
Bobcat Fire: Flames encroaching on Mount Wilson
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
IE family recovering after COVID-19 outbreak from backyard BBQ
Woman killed after car slams into Pomona home
Show More
SoCal doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine and if masks are here to stay
Monrovia art project paints rocks to share messages of positivity
Tips for parents balancing working from home and remote learning
'Station 19' star Jason George pays tribute to first responders
Officials: Man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him
More TOP STORIES News