Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence and wife tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.

This comes after the White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have "close contact" to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Cars bumper-to-bumper for food bank in OC
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts
61 new coronavirus cases reported in LA County, 13 in OC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways
COVID-19: Outrage over planned power outage in Arcadia
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
61 new coronavirus cases reported in LA County, 13 in OC
Drive-thru coronavirus testing to be held in Lake Elsinore
Couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Notre Dame baseball misses out on season of high hopes
Show More
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Coronavirus: Cars bumper-to-bumper for food bank in OC
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Coronavirus closures: Best Buy moves to curbside delivery
More TOP STORIES News