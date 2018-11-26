TIJUANA, Mexico --New video shows the dramatic clash that took place Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border.
You can see border patrol throwing tear gas canisters over the fence. Some people even picked them up and hurled them back.
You can see the smoke rising and hear the booms and sirens going off while this confrontation is taking place.
Mexico says it is going to deport about 500 migrants following this violent showdown.
President Donald Trump has threatened a complete shutdown of the border.
