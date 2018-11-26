POLITICS

VIDEO: Dramatic clash between border patrol agents, migrants at US-Mexico border

New video shows the dramatic clash that took place Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border. (KGO-TV)

By Dion Lim
TIJUANA, Mexico --
New video shows the dramatic clash that took place Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border.

You can see border patrol throwing tear gas canisters over the fence. Some people even picked them up and hurled them back.

MORE: President Trump threatens to permanently close border as Mexico looks to increase security
Mexico looked set to shore up security near its border with the U.S. on Monday, and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into mayhem.


You can see the smoke rising and hear the booms and sirens going off while this confrontation is taking place.

Mexico says it is going to deport about 500 migrants following this violent showdown.

President Donald Trump has threatened a complete shutdown of the border.

