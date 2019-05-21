VIDEO: Pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage hit with milkshake during campaign stop

A pro-Brexit politician in England was hit with a milkshake during a campaign stop.A 32-year-old man threw a banana and salted caramel shake at Nigel Farage to protest what he calls the political leader's "bile and racism."Paul Crowther was arrested on suspicion of assault.Other right-wing candidates have been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.Last week, police in Scotland told a local McDonald's restaurant not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit party rally.