Politics

VIDEO: Pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage hit with milkshake during campaign stop

By ABC7.com staff
A pro-Brexit politician in England was hit with a milkshake during a campaign stop.

A 32-year-old man threw a banana and salted caramel shake at Nigel Farage to protest what he calls the political leader's "bile and racism."

Paul Crowther was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Other right-wing candidates have been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Last week, police in Scotland told a local McDonald's restaurant not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit party rally.
