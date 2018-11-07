Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell may lose his seat to retired sheriff's lieutenant Alex Villanueva as the two remain in a neck-and-neck race a day after Election Day.As of Wednesday morning, the race has Villanueva with a slim lead at 50.2 percent, while McDonnell has 49.8 percent.A spokesperson for Villanueva said they are still waiting on provisional ballots to be counted and McDonnell has not called to concede.McDonnell was forced into the contest in June when Villanueva did well enough in the primary to force a runoff.Villanueva had the endorsement of the union representing rank-and-file deputies, and had the backing of the immigration activist organization CHIRLA.>>>Villanueva claimed that McDonnell had failed to reform the department.McDonnell was elected in 2014, the first outsider to win an election as sheriff in a century. He spent most of his career in the LAPD and was chief of Long Beach police.