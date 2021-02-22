Politics

Vote centers now open for LA County's March 2 special election

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Vote centers are now open and available for the March 2 special election in Los Angeles County.

County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan said Saturday the centers will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting or to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots.

All participating vote centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

Locations of the vote centers can be found here.

The election is being held to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Holly Mitchell, who was elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in November. County registrar officials have been sending vote-by-mail ballots to voters in the 30th Senate District.

Three Democrats, two Republicans, a Peace and Freedom Party candidate and one candidate with no party preference will appear on the ballot for the race to represent the overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes Culver City, Mar Vista, Century City, Ladera Heights, Exposition Park, South Los Angeles, Westmont, much of downtown Los Angeles and a portion of Inglewood. If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held May 4.

Some voters will also decide on contests for the Rio Hondo Community College District, the San Marino Unified School District, and the Lawndale/Centinela/Wiseburn Unified School Districts.

Translated materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese can be obtained by calling 800-815-2666, option 2.
