Voters to decide fate of Palos Verdes Estates police department

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif.
The fate of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department is now in the hands of the voters.


On Tuesday, April 10 Measure E, a citywide property tax, is on the ballot.

City officials say they can't pay the bills without Measure E, and if it is defeated, they will have to disband the police department.

The police department's $7.1 million budget is the largest expense for Palos Verdes Estates.

There was a similar property tax on the books until it was defeated by voters in 2017.
