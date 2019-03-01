Politics

Otto Warmbier's parents rebuke Trump, blame North Korea for son's death

EMBED <>More Videos

Fred and Cindy Warmbier, whose son Otto died after being detained in North Korea, rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday, saying Kim Jong Un "and his evil regime" are responsible for their son's death.

WASHINGTON -- The parents of an American college student who died following months of detention in North Korea rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday, saying Kim Jong Un "and his evil regime" are responsible for their son's death.

Trump said this week that he takes Kim "at his word" that Kim was unaware of alleged mistreatment of Otto Warmbier.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier pushed back in a statement Friday, saying they had remained silent earlier this week while Trump and Kim met in Vietnam. "Now we must speak out," they said.

"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity," they said. "No excuses or lavish praise can change that."

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student died in June 2017 after being returned home in a vegetative state. His parents have said he was tortured. The suburban Cincinnati youth was visiting North Korea with a tour group when he was detained in 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster.

The White House did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

During a news conference Thursday after a two-day summit with Kim in Vietnam, Trump was asked if he and Kim had discussed Otto Warmbier and whether he had asked the North Korean leader to take responsibility for what happened to him.

Trump said "something very bad happened" to Warmbier, but added that he didn't believe Kim knew about it or would have allowed it to happen.

"He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word," Trump said.

Some lawmakers and others also have criticized the president's comments.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkim jong unus worldnorth korea
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
University of La Verne cancels class amid violent threats against students
Pasadena school lockdown lifted after stabbing
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Man shot to death outside Bank of America in Paramount
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers plead not guilty to murder
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
LA bans restaurants from automatically providing plastic straws
Show More
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian brouhaha
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News