Politics

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joins Democratic presidential field

n this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sits in front of the state seal as he takes part in a conference call meeting with members of the AARP.

Updated 4 minutes ago
SEATTLE -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is adding his name to the growing 2020 Democratic presidential field.

The 68-year-old is announcing his bid Friday in Seattle after recent travels to two of the four early-nominating states.

Inslee is emphasizing climate change, highlighting his liberal record in Washington and offering an aggressive critique of President Donald Trump. He's one of several governors and mayors vying for attention in a crowded field of prospects dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden, senators and others anchored in Washington, D.C.



Inslee says Democratic primary voters are looking for someone with a demonstrated record of accomplishments beyond the daily rhetorical wars of the nation's capital.

Inslee is a former congressman and served as Democratic Governors Association chairman in 2018, when the party flipped seven Republican-held gubernatorial seats.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtondemocratsus world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tesla now pricing Model 3 at $35,000, will close stores to reduce costs
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
LAPD seeks help catching mail thieves seen on video
Person found dead in Rosemead condo fire; blaze suspicious in nature
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated an hour ago
2019 tax refunds: What's changed and how to plan for the future
Stroke can strike at any age, doctors warn
Show More
Capistrano Beach crumbling from erosion
Transgender siblings say they were denied bathroom access at Coachella
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in Willowbrook
OCDA releases video of 2 officer-involved shootings, says they were justified
OC man accused of sex assault on 12-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News