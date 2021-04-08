immigration

ABC News special 'Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border' examines immigration, humanitarian crises

Watch ABC News Live's 'Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border' at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT Thursday here on this page or wherever you stream: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Android TV
EMBED <>More Videos

Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border: LIVE

ABC News Live will present the primetime streaming news special "Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Anchored by ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones from Dallas, the special will feature the first U.S. interview with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and reporting from ABC News Anchors and Correspondents Juju Chang, Cecilia Vega, Martha Raddatz, Marcus Moore, Matt Gutman and Terry Moran who, for the past month, have covered all aspects of this border story.

"Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" will offer an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis as it presently unfolds, from the humanitarian crisis and visuals inside the facilities housing migrants to the stories of unaccompanied minors and the asylum seekers leaving Guatemala. The special will spotlight what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process.

The ABC News Live special will also look at the efforts to reunite families, Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona and Texas share how they patrol the border and experts, lawmakers and political figures will add context and commentary.

Watch "Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" from ABC News Live on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT here on this page or wherever you stream: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc newsu.s. & worldimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Unaccompanied migrant children risk lifelong health effects, expert says
Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Permanent resident hoping Biden would be 'miracle' now set to be deported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Trooper shot going after deadly Texas workplace shooting suspect
Dave Roberts excited to see fans return to Dodger Stadium
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
Show More
Man berates Asian American woman at busy OC park, bystanders fail to step in
US Space Force field command to be located at LA military base
USC researchers seek most effective way to test students for COVID
When will CA actually lift its mask mandate? Experts weigh in
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
More TOP STORIES News