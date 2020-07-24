WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new protections for essential workers

Newsom pointed out that the majority of farm workers, construction workers, cooks, laborers, food prep workers, truck drivers and cashiers in California are Latino. Many Asian and Black Californians are also disproportionately represented in those jobs.
"When people ask, as they often do, where are we seeing the spread - this is where we're seeing spread: the essential workforce, disproportionately represented by the Latinx community," the governor said.
"For us to be able to be successful in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19,, which we will do, it depends on our ability to keep our essential workers safe," Newsom said.
Over the past several weeks, the governor has been announcing new restrictions on the state's reopening in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. California saw a record-breaking number of new cases earlier this week.
Newsom has also been giving updates as new counties are added to the state's watch list, which now stands at 36 of California's 58 counties.
On Wednesday, California's confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. By Thursday, the number of positive cases in the state rose above 425,000.
Earlier this week, the governor said the state is working to procure millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and business sectors.
California used about 46 million masks per month, and the governor said a steady supply is needed to meet that rate.
Thousands of new cases have also been reported in Southern California, and more hospitals have become overwhelmed with new COVID-19 patients.
Newsom said the recent restrictions were to buy more time for hospitals to handle the surges.
Los Angeles, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties remain on the state's monitoring list, along with dozens of other counties.
The restrictions announced last week ordered all counties on the watch list to start the school year through distance learning. But, the governor said the state is working with each of the counties to try to bring kids back to campuses.
KGO-TV and KFSN-TV contributed to this report.