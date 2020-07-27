WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to COVID-19 during a briefing on Monday at 12 p.m.Last week, the governor announced new protections to help lower coronavirus transmission levels among essential workers, including agriculture and farm workers.Newsom acknowledged that some of the COVID-19 case surges in California have stemmed from essential businesses and disproportionately affect minority groups who make up a majority of those workforces.California's hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up over the last 14 days, but Newsom said both had a "modest decline" in growth rate compared to several weeks ago.Newsom's update comes as California lawmakers return to Sacramento for the next five weeks. They'll discuss issues such as unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions.