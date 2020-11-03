WATCH NOW: Live election results and updates for the 2020 presidential race

FULL LIST OF ELECTION RESULTS: Live local, state and presidential election results
LIVE UPDATES
NOV. 4
6:35 a.m.
Joe Biden takes the lead in Michigan, approximately 12,000 votes ahead of President Trump.
6 a.m.
As ballots continue to be counted, Orange County may have hit a new record high for voter turnout. According to the O.C. Registrar, turnout was close to 73% this year, and that's before all of the mail-in votes are counted. That means it could surpass 2016's voter turnout, which was 80%. Get the latest O.C. election results here.
4 a.m.
Joe Biden has now taken a 20,000 vote lead in the key battleground of Wisconsin.
1:35 a.m.
ABC News projects former Vice President Joe Biden to win Hawaii.
NOV. 3
11:40 p.m.
Proposition 22 - PASSES: California voters have approved Proposition 22 to reclassify drivers for rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft as independent contractors.
11:31 p.m.
Proposition 21- FAILS- A ballot measure that seeks to overhaul rent control in California has failed, according to Associated Press projections.
11:21 p.m
President Donald Trump addresses supporters in Washington, DC.
10:33 p.m
President Trump projected winner in Montana and former VP Joe Biden to win Minnesota, ABC News reports.
Proposition 17- PASSES- This will allow voting rights when a person completes their prison term, but they will still be on parole.
Proposition 20- FAILS- The ballot initiative would have changed a number of criminal sentencing and supervision laws that were passed between 2011 and 2016. It would have allowed prosecutors to charge some crimes, that are now misdemeanors, as felonies.
Proposition 23- FAILS- This would have required a physician or nurse-practitioner at dialysis clinics.
10:14 p.m
ABC News has projected Former Vice President Joe Biden to win Rhode Island and President Donald Trump to win Texas, a key state.
9:46 p.m
Trump projected to win Florida
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win Florida, a key state.
9:32 p.m
Current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been reelected to the U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District.
9:05 p.m
Former VP Joe Biden projected winner in Virginia, ABC News reports
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win Ohio, a key state in his path to reelection. Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected to win Virginia. Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks in Wilmington, DE at 12:30 p.m ET.
8:52 p.m
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win Idaho and former Vice President Joe Biden to win New Mexico.
8:06 p.m
Joe Biden projected to win California, Oregon, Washington and Trump to win Mississippi, ABC News reports
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Oregon, California, and Washington, and President Donald Trump to win Mississippi and Wyoming.
7:50 p.m
Trump projected winner in Wyoming, Joe Biden projected winner in Ilinois, ABC News reports.
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Illinois, and President Donald Trump to win Utah, Wyoming, Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas. Because Nebraska does not allocate all electoral votes at once, 3 of the state's votes are allocated to President Trump.
7:23 p.m
Trump projected winner in Louisiana and Nebraska, Biden projected winner in New Hampshire, ABC News reports.
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win New Hampshire and President Donald Trump to win Louisiana.
7:18 p.m
New Jersey has passed a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana.
6:41 p.m
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win South Carolina.
6:41 p.m
Democrats will pick up a Senate seat in Colorado, ABC News projects
ABC News has projected Democrat John Hickenlooper to defeat Republican Senator Cory Gardner in Colorado. Hickenlooper's election flips the Colorado Senate seat to Democrats.
6:28 p.m
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win Alabama.
6:23 p.m.
Biden projected winner in Colorado, ABC News reports.
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win North Dakota and former Vice President Joe Biden to win Colorado.
6:12 p.m.
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Connecticut and President Donald Trump to win South Dakota.
6:00 p.m.
Biden projected winner in New York, ABC News reports.
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win New York and President Donald Trump to win Arkansas.
5:23 p.m.
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win West Virginia.
5:17 p.m.
ABC News has projected President Donald Trump to win Tennessee and Indiana.
5:03 p.m.
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey and President Donald Trump to win Oklahoma.
4:55 p.m.
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Vermont and President Donald Trump to win Kentucky.
3:07 p.m.
LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities.
7 a.m.
Polls open across Southern California.