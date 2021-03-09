Politics

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address amid intensifying recall effort

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will deliver his third State of the State address, perhaps the most important speech of his political life.

The first-term governor has spent weeks laying the groundwork for an upbeat address aimed at nearly 40 million Californians exhausted by a year of coronavirus restrictions.

The governor will deliver his remarks from Dodger Stadium. Check back here at 6 p.m. to watch it live.

It comes as the deadline nears for organizers of a recall campaign against him to finish submitting signatures.

They say they've received more than the 1.5 million needed to force a vote likely later this year on whether Newsom should keep his job. That makes Tuesday's speech critical to keeping voters on his side.

Newsom and state officials have been cautiously lifting restrictions in counties with declining COVID-19 cases. Theme parks will soon be able to reopen with limited capacity, as well as baseball stadiums like Dodger Stadium.

But those leading the effort to recall him have their minds made up.

"It's no coincidence. It's just a political plan, it's political survivorship. He should've done this eight months ago and for him to have shut down the fifth largest economy in the world the way he did, without any checks and balances," said Randy Economy with the recall campaign. "It was a disaster and he is the example of what is wrong with politicians in America."

The governor has not addressed the recall effort and has kept his remarks focused on combating the coronavirus crisis. He says he's focused on saving lives and swiftly vaccinating all Californians who want a shot. About 55,000 people in the state have died as a result of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
