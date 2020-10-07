gavin newsom

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new climate change actions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035 on Sept. 23, 2020 in Sacramento. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday to "announce new efforts in the state's fight against climate change," his office says.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.

Last month Newsom announced California will be phasing out all gasoline-powered cars by 2035 in a major effort to reduce the state's emissions. The governor signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 deadline.

The executive order will not make it illegal for Californians to own gas-powered vehicles or to resell them as used cars.

"I don't know of any other state in this country that's been more forceful and forthright in establishing and anchoring a consciousness around climate change," said Gov. Newsom. "We just want to fundamentally reconcile the fact we're no longer living in 19th century, and we don't need to drill things or extract things in order to advance our economic goals and advance our mobility needs."

The California Air Resources Board will also be working on regulations that will mandate medium and heavy-duty vehicles also have zero emissions (wherever possible) by 2045.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomenvironmentpollutionelectric vehiclesclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAVIN NEWSOM
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Group sues to block California boardroom diversity law
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Father, his 2 girls found dead in murder-suicide in Placentia
CA sees no link between school reopenings and spread of COVID-19
Mail carrier arrested for allegedly dumping mail, including ballots
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Katie Hill responds after Twitter account apparently hacked
Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor: Appeals court
No charges against deputies who shot, killed son of 'Tarzan' actor
Show More
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Pro-Armenia demonstrators hold rally, block lanes in El Segundo
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Suspect shot by deputies at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
More TOP STORIES News