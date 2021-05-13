Reopening California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to announce relief program for California small businesses

Newsom will address business and civic leaders in a virtual news conference at 8:40 am.
Gov. Newsom to announce California small business relief program Thursday

Gov. Gavin Newsom will share his plans for expanding the state's support for small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic during a news conference on Thursday.

The relief program is part of the governor's $100 billion California Comeback Plan, an economic recovery plan aimed at addressing five of the state's biggest challenges.

Newsom will address business and civic leaders in a virtual event organized by the Sacramento Host Committee and the California Chamber of Commerce at 8:40 am.

We will be streaming his remarks. Check back here for updates.

Earlier this week, Newsom announced another round of stimulus checks, as well as relief funds for utility bills and rent -- all part of a weeklong rollout of proposals.

The governor also unveiled a $12 billion plan to tackle the state's homeless crisis and a $14.5 billion plan for California schools, including a proposal for free universal pre-K.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

