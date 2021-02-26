WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on CA's vaccination efforts in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno County on Friday to discuss the state's plans to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to the Central Valley.The governor will hold a news conference at 11:15 am.Earlier this week, Newsom announced that approximately 34,000 COVID-19 vaccines would be arriving in Central California this week. He said the state would be reallocating thousands of doses to help vaccinate more farmworkers.Several "mobile sites" have popped up throughout the Central Valley to help administer more doses, including in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties. The sites are being established in partnership with OptumServe.Newsom said these smaller sites are supposed to help reach people who may not have transportation or the tools to make online appointments to visit larger vaccination sites. He said the area would see a 58% increase in doses starting this week.The governor said creating these smaller vaccination sites is a way to help let Valley residents know they haven't been left behind.California released a new plan Thursday outlining how the state will allocate vaccines to education workers as Gov. Newsom continues to push to reopen more schools to in-person instruction.On Thursday, his office released an overview showing how those vaccines would be distributed. Each week, the state will provide doses to county offices of education for distribution. Teachers and other education workers will get single-use codes to make expedited appointments online.Newsom has come under increasing political pressure to get California's public schools back open.California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs $7.6 billion stimulus package with $600 stimulus paymentsIf 75,000 vaccine doses do come through each week, it could be a matter of weeks for California's 320,000 K-12 public school teachers to be inoculated.The governor's office said it will allocate doses to counties based on the number of school employees there and also with an eye toward ensuring that students most affected by the pandemic - homeless and foster youth, low-income students and English learners - get back into the classroom.Much of the supply in California remains dedicated for seniors 65 and older, although more counties are opening up appointments for educators, food and farmworkers and other essential employees. The state had administered more than 8 million doses as of Thursday.