Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to COVID-19 during a briefing on Monday at 12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to COVID-19 during a briefing on Monday at 12 p.m.

Last week, the governor announced new protections to help lower coronavirus transmission levels among essential workers, including agriculture and farm workers.

Newsom acknowledged that some of the COVID-19 case surges in California have stemmed from essential businesses and disproportionately affect minority groups who make up a majority of those workforces.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new protections for essential workers

California's hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up over the last 14 days, but Newsom said both had a "modest decline" in growth rate compared to several weeks ago.

Newsom's update comes as California lawmakers return to Sacramento for the next five weeks. They'll discuss issues such as unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions.

We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.

WATCH LIST: Coronavirus watch list: 36 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Young adults still make up majority of new COVID-19 cases, officials say
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military medical teams arrive to help 2 LA hospitals
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis honored at US Capitol: LIVE
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Huntington Beach fire contained after forcing evacuations
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at NorCal USPS
Show More
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
New Kaiser medical school set to open in Pasadena with free tuition through 2024
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions: family
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News