POLITICS

Water agency votes to move forward with water-tunnel plan

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have voted in favor of a proposed two-tunnel system that would deliver much needed water to Southern California. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Officials have voted in favor of a proposed two-tunnel system that would deliver much needed water to Southern California.

The project was approved despite environmental groups and others voicing their opposition, saying the $11 billion plan would raise water bills and taxes with little to no benefit to residents.

The project known as WaterFix is a 35-mile tunnel system that would divert water from the Sacramento River and, according to proponents, ultimately supply growers in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California communities.

Coalition groups raised questions about the options - a $17-billion full scale plan to construct two tunnels or a scaled-down single tunnel for $11 billion.

Opponents claimed both would be costly and would not supply sufficient water.

The cities of Los Angeles and San Diego said there were too many questions about costs and that member agencies of the Metropolitan Water District have not received a sound financing plan.

Gov. Jerry Brown along with cities in the Inland Empire urged approval of the full-scale plan, citing climate change, the current infrastructure aging, and worries that costs would only rise if the project was done in stages.

The final vote was 61-39 to move forward with the two-tunnel plan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswatercalifornia water
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News