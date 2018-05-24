West Hollywood officials presented Stormy Daniels with the key to the city, saying they were honoring her for her legal battle against President Donald Trump.The city proclaimed "Stormy Daniels Day" as the porn star made an appearance at adult-products store Chi Chi La Rue's.Daniels thanked the city and said West Hollywood "is a truly special place, close to my heart.""The community of West Hollywood was founded more than three decades ago on the principle that everyone should be treated with dignity and fairness and decency," Daniels said. "And this community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power. And I'm so very lucky to be a part of it."The adult-film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been engaged in a battle with the president and his legal team over a non-disclosure agreement and payment she received to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.Daniels is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating the agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.Through the White House, Trump has denied the affair.West Hollywood officials said they were honoring Daniels for standing up to power."Out of the chaos of the Trump administration, our own Lady Godiva appeared on horseback," West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said. "As you know, Lady Godiva rode naked through the streets of England, to protest injustice and taxes. We have our own Lady Godiva here in the city of West Hollywood.""She has had to bear the slings and arrows of attacks not only from people all over this country but from the most powerful person on this planet. And she's held her head up with dignity and she's fought back."Not everyone was happy with the event. Trump supporters were there to say the city should fix its problems, rather than honor a porn star."Our city leaders, apparently are more interested in #resistingthepresident than they are in taking care of the crime and the blight and the piles of trash on our streets, and we've had enough of that," said West Hollywood resident Ben Coleman.Daniels was accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, who promised she would not give up the battle."She's not backing up, she's not going home. She will be in for the long fight each and every day until it is concluded."