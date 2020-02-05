state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Why Democrats chanted 'H.R. 3' at Trump

WASHINGTON -- When President Donald Trump called on Congress during his State of the Union speech to send him legislation to lower prescription drug prices, House Democrats had a ready response.

"H.R. 3! H.R. 3!" chanted Democrats, jumping to their feet Tuesday night, holding up three fingers.

That was a reference to the House-passed bill that requires the federal government's Medicare program to negotiate for lower prices on insulin and other must-have drugs Americans rely on.

The legislation is formally named the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, after the late House Oversight Committee chairman from Maryland.

Trump derided the ailing Cummings' Baltimore-area district as a "rat and rodent-infested mess" last summer, when the chairman was conducting oversight on the president's immigration policies and child and family detentions at the border.

The drug price reduction bill was passed by the House in December on a largely party-line vote. It is one of many major bills sitting untouched in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdemocratshealth carepresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
State of the Union 2020: Live coverage of Trump's remarks, Dem response
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Awkward handshake moment between Trump, Pelosi at SOTU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of the Union 2020: Live coverage of Trump's remarks, Dem response
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts, David Price from Red Sox, ESPN reports
Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Mamba FC soccer players remember their Coach, Kobe Bryant
Show More
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
LA library is offering $10,000 reward for information on lost sculpture
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
Bodycam video shows Fresno teen with autism being handcuffed
More TOP STORIES News