2020 presidential election

What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate: Time, channel

LAS VEGAS -- On Wednesday, Feb. 19, contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will take the stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas for the final debate before Nevada's caucus this weekend.

In order to qualify, candidates either had to meet a polling threshold or win a pledged delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire earlier this month. According to an ABC News analysis, the following candidates have qualified to participate in the Nevada debate:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
  • Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren


Moderators include Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson and Vanessa Hauc of NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. Candidates will be allotted 75 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.

The debate will be broadcast on NBC and MSNBC beginning at 9 p.m. ET and can also be live-streamed on The Nevada Independent's website.

The next Democratic presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be presented by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The South Carolina primaries will take place just days later.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadadebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
Klobuchar attends fundraiser in LA ahead of Nevada caucuses
President Donald Trump visiting LA on Tuesday
Bloomberg focusing campaign on delegate-rich California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
3 Perris bodies found at cemetery were isolated incident, sheriff says
Trump set to make rare visit to Southland, prompting road closures
Coroner releases Amie Harwick's official cause of death
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
Los Angeles Zoo announces name of its newest baby gorilla
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Show More
Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
Veterans mark anniversary of War Dog Memorial in Riverside County
Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas
More TOP STORIES News