What voters need to know a week from Election Day

LA County employees rolled ballot boxes out of the early voting location in Norwalk Tuesday.We're a week away from Election Day and voters like Richard Salyer voted early this year."It's a very attractive alternative because literally, it will be 10 minutes in and out versus standing in a long line at a polling place," said Salyer, who lives in Downey.Voters have until midnight Tuesday to request a vote by mail ballot online. The county clerk's office says about 180,000 in LA County have voted early so far."I've never missed a vote so for me, this is just part of who I am and part of my responsibility so I would be here whether it was a heated debate or not a heated debate," said Salyer.LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan says "Primaries generally don't get a high rate of participation so even optimistically speaking, we'd like to see better participation than we saw four years ago when there was a seated governor running for reelection as opposed to this year where there's an open seat."In addition to governor, Tuesday's primary has a California Senate seat on the ballot, state attorney general, insurance commissioner, and other competitive races. Logan says turnout should also be boosted by continued talk about the 2016 election."We know there is a sense that you can sit out the primary and vote in the midterm in November. We want to remind people that in this election, we have 27 candidates for governor, 32 candidates for U.S. senator. So if you sit this out, you may not get the choice you want in November," says Logan.To help voters navigate the long ballot, the registrar-recorder's office has created a GIF to remind them to turn the page to see all the candidates. But don't vote for someone on each page because you could over-vote, cancelling your choice.If you missed the deadline to vote by mail, you can vote this weekend at 10 locations across LA County. You can also vote on Tuesday at your polling location from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.