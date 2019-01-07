POLITICS

Government Shutdown 2019: Tax refunds 'will go out,' White House says

EMBED </>More Videos

With a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and House Democrats are planning to step up pressure. ((AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File))

WASHINGTON --
A Trump administration official says income tax refunds for 2018 will go out on time during the partial government shutdown because rules will be changed to make funding available to pay them.

Russell Vought, acting director of the White House budget office, tells reporters: "The refunds will go out as normal. There is an indefinite appropriation to pay tax refunds."

The IRS may recall a large number of furloughed employees to process returns - probably without pay - in accordance with its contingency plans. But with the shutdown in its third week, concern was growing that hundreds of billions of dollars in refunds would be delayed until the shutdown ends because funding for them wouldn't be available.

Vought says the administration is changing the customary rules "from past administrations."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownPresident Donald Trumptaxesrefundmoneyfinancepersonal financeu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
Judge to hear case against adding citizenship question to 2020 Census
President Trump will travel to U.S.-Mexico border
More Politics
Top Stories
Calabasas burglary suspect charged in man's killing at campground
Arrest made in Torrance bowling alley shooting
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
Palmdale town hall: Federal workers air concerns about shutdown
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
President Trump will travel to U.S.-Mexico border
Suspect in custody after barricade in Culver City hotel
Show More
Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say
Judge to hear case against adding citizenship question to 2020 Census
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault case
More News