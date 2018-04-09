POLITICS

Ballots in Tuesday's Whittier election may confuse voters, critics say

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Whittier voters say the ballots in Tuesday's election are confusing and could result in inaccurate voting. (KABC)

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Voting may seem simple: get a ballot, find the candidates you like and color in the bubble next to those names.

But some Whittier voters are complaining that the design of their city's ballots for its 2018 general election on Tuesday are so confusing that people are likely to fill them out incorrectly.

"This ballot has been constructed in such a way that it is misleading," said Whittier attorney Miguel Garcia during a news conference in front of Whittier City Hall Monday morning.

Garcia and others say the ballot includes inexplicably vague write-in candidate slots that include no instructions.

Those boxes, they argue, make it too easy for voters to fill in the wrong bubbles, essentially voting for no one instead of their candidate of choice.

"People are voting incorrectly because they see the last name and they just immediately go to the last bubble thinking that they match up," said Madison White, City Council candidate Lizette Escobedo's campaign manager.

Escobedo is the last candidate listed in her race and could conceivably lose votes because of the write-in confusion.

Whittier resident Yvette Martinez, who voted early on Saturday, said she realized after casting her ballot that she had filled in the wrong bubble.

"In my rush of activity I looked at Lizette's name, saw that she was the last person on the ballot and I filled in the third bubble," she said.

The group of roughly two dozen people streamed into Whittier City Hall taking their arguments to the City Clerk Lisa Pope.

Pope agreed to hang large posters informing voters of the write-in bubble issue at every voting spot and to note the number of voters who fill in the write-in bubble but don't actually write in a candidate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionsvotingWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood, LAPD says
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News