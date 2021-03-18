Scholars believe timing of possible Newsom recall election may be beneficial to governor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10423117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday on ABC's "The View" that he was "worried" about the potential for a recall.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wednesday marked the deadline for those running the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign to submit signatures to county officials. The group says they have well over the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed.The governor has upped his appearances across the state and nationally over the last week.The group made an announcement on the total recall signatures at a virtual town hall Wednesday night."We are at 2,117,730," said administrator Susan Hurd. To which senior advisor of the campaign Randy Economy said, "Oh my God!"Those signatures now have to be verified, and nearly 1.5 million are needed.As to why this is happening, there are a number of reasons, but many point to the long period of time that schools and businesses have stayed closed during the pandemic. That is something not seen in many other states.Rising homelessness problems have been a big issue to others who have signed off on a recall.The governor was quick to fire back about his pandemic policies on Tuesday's "The View.""I think what we've done is save lives. California is a very dense state. California was impacted by this very early and I'm very, very pleased with the work that we've done," said Governor Newsom.Organizers of the recall effort were bold on Wednesday night about why this is happening."This is about Gavin Newsom and his failed policies that have put California in the state of despair that we are in today," said Economy.Outsiders say the timing here may be more beneficial to the governor since schools and businesses are opening and we're many months away from a possible recall election."If schools are back open, if bars and restaurants are open, and people are getting closer to living a quote on quote 'more normal life' the memory of a lot of these struggles will have faded," said political science professor Garrick Percival of San Jose State University.The more than 2.1 million signatures have been turned over to county officials who have until April 29 to verify them. If more than 1.5 million of those are legit we could see a recall election come November. That would then allow Californians to decide on the matter.