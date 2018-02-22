WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A woman accusing former Lynwood Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez of sexual harassment said he hit on her the day she returned to work after her mother passed away, suggesting that they have "breakfast in bed."
Lynwood City Hall worker Monica Ochoa spoke at a news conference Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Lisa Bloom.
Ochoa and Bloom have taken the first steps in filing a lawsuit against the city of Lynwood.
Ochoa said Hernandez made sexually inappropriate comments at her office. She works in the city's finance department and is currently on stress leave from the job.
Hernandez was elected to the Lynwood City Council in 2013. He's still a member of the City Council but with limitations.
At the press conference, Ochoa described one of the alleged instances in which she believes Hernandez behaved inappropriately.
She said it happened last spring when she returned to work after her mother passed away. She said she thought Hernandez stepped into her office to give his condolences. Ochoa said that was not the case.
"Mr. Hernandez came into my office to give me what I thought was going to be his condolences. At that time, I was crying and he said, 'So, when are we going for dinner?' I was shocked and didn't know how to respond. Then, he said, 'How about we have breakfast in bed?' Once again, I didn't know how to respond, and I told him to leave my office," Ochoa said.
The city of Lynwood said it has launched its own internal investigation into the matter, releasing this statement, in part:
"The City Council and all City employees and officials are committed to the protection of all employees and officers, including the City Manager and the City's managerial staff."
Bloom has said that Ochoa filed a complaint about Hernandez's behavior in December. She said Hernandez made inappropriate remarks about her client, telling her he wanted to kiss her pink lips and making comments about getting her pregnant.
Hernandez has voluntarily stepped down from the mayor pro tem post.