Politics

Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump's motorcade has won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia.

With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52% of the vote.

Among her goals, Briskman said she would increase transparency in local government.

Briskman was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the gesture as Trump's motorcade went by. She told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral and was asked to leave her government contracting job or face termination. She sued and won a severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvirginiaelection 2019electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Borderline Shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
IE teen has life-threatening complications from vaping
Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
Show More
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
LA Pride announces official bid to host WorldPride in LA for 2025
James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'
Spanos says Chargers not bolting for London
More TOP STORIES News