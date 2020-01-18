Women's March Los Angeles 2020 is expected to draw thousands to downtown on Saturday

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Women's March, demanding that the next president have a clear agenda to advance women's rights.Participants are set to gather at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square, where the march to City Hall is expected to begin at 10 a.m. The rally at City Hall will include a series of speeches and musical performances.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, will be the first speaker. Other scheduled speakers include Mayor Eric Garcetti, Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, attorney Gloria Allred, transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.Musical performers include the Grammy-winning singer Seal and "American Idol'' winner Jordin Sparks.Similar marches will be held in cities across the country, as they have been since 2017.The Los Angeles march is organized by the Women's March L.A. Foundation, which describes its mission as "continuing the important work of highlighting the struggles of marginalized communities and all attacks on human rights."The foundation bills Women's March L.A. as "an inclusive, non-partisan march and everyone who supports women's rights is welcome."