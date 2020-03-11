2020 presidential election

Andrew Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Joe Biden

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is backing Joe Biden's presidential bid, saying it's time for Democrats to rally around the former vice president and get ready for the general election.

Following Biden's projected wins in a number of state primaries Tuesday, Yang said on CNN that he sees Biden as the best-positioned candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November, saying Democrats need to "come together as a party, starting tonight."

A supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, Yang said the Vermont senator inspired his own presidential run, which Yang ended in February before signing on as a CNN political commentator.

Yang said he believes the progressive ideas expressed by candidates like Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and himself "will have a voice in the Biden administration to start solving these problems."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electionjoe biden2020 presidential electionandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
Biden has testy exchange with auto worker over gun rights, 2nd Amendment
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events amid coronavirus concerns
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: UCLA canceling in-person classes
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
Suit aims to force LA city, county to provide more homeless services
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in LA County
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
12-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
South Gate brother-sister duo create candle business that reflects their culture
Show More
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
Man arrested after store clerk killed in Whittier
Coronavirus: Researchers say possible vaccine needs testing
LAX workers take matters into their own hands amid COVID-19 threat
More TOP STORIES News