Pomona: Shooting leaves 1 dead as partygoers return to their vehicles in parking lot

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was shot and killed as numerous people were leaving a party and returning to their parked vehicles Saturday evening in Pomona, authorities said.

Officers responded at 10:17 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Gillette Road, where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in park-and-ride lot, according to Pomona police.

The wounded individual died at the scene, authorities said. The victim's name was not immediately released.

No arrest was announced, and a description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (909) 620-2085. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countyhomicide investigationhomicideshootingpartypa athletic trainers society
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple arrested after newborn strangled at Oxnard hospital
1 person injured in shooting near Glendale laser tag venue
Attempted murder-suicide leaves elderly woman dead in Whittier
Dashcam footage shows suspect refusing to cooperate before officer-involved shooting
San Pedro: 3-acre brush fire prompts arson investigation
Deputy hospitalized after rollover crash with hit-and-run driver
Body found near popular Altadena hiking trail belonged to homeless person
Show More
Compton boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Father and teen son save drowning 74-year-old on NC coast
Family's home burned in fire believed to have started by homeless encampment
VIDEO: Suspects ransack Hacienda Heights home, search underway
More TOP STORIES News