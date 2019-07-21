Pomona: Shooting leaves 1 dead as partygoers return to their vehicles in parking lot

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was shot and killed as numerous people were leaving a party and returning to their parked vehicles Saturday evening in Pomona, authorities said.Officers responded at 10:17 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Gillette Road, where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in park-and-ride lot, according to Pomona police.The wounded individual died at the scene, authorities said. The victim's name was not immediately released.No arrest was announced, and a description of the shooter was not available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (909) 620-2085. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.