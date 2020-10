EMBED >More News Videos A Los Angeles judge has thrown out extortion charges against the leader of a Mexican megachurch but left in place accusations of child rape and human trafficking.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona is taking a major step in its fight against human trafficking and prostitution, banning hourly rentals at hotels and motels.The Pomona City Council approved the new ordinance on Monday.The new rules also prohibit the same room from being rented more than two times in any 24-hour period.The ordinance comes after years of complaints from residents.