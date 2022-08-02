Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area

The fire was reported just after noon near the interchange of the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway, according to the CHP.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Monday.

AIR7 HD was above the fire as crews were working to extinguish the blaze.

A large plume of smoke could be seen above the freeway, though no structures in the area were threatened, authorities said.

Portions of the road were shut down.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.