Pomona burglary suspect found living in hidden treehouse

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona police arrested a suspected burglar after finding him living in an elaborate treehouse that was hidden deep in a hillside area.Mark Duda, 56, is accused of breaking into a Ganesha Hills home and stealing items from a house and garage in the neighborhood in April.Police say this week they got a tip about a man living in a well-built, and well-hidden, treehouse near McKinley Avenue.Police had to use a helicopter with a heat-sensing system to find it.The treehouse had a fire pit, barbecue and even lighting. Officers ordered Duda out of the treehouse multiple times. He eventually came down and was arrested for burglary.