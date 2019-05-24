Pomona burglary suspect found living in hidden treehouse

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona police arrested a suspected burglar after finding him living in an elaborate treehouse that was hidden deep in a hillside area.

Mark Duda, 56, is accused of breaking into a Ganesha Hills home and stealing items from a house and garage in the neighborhood in April.

Police say this week they got a tip about a man living in a well-built, and well-hidden, treehouse near McKinley Avenue.

Police had to use a helicopter with a heat-sensing system to find it.

The treehouse had a fire pit, barbecue and even lighting. Officers ordered Duda out of the treehouse multiple times. He eventually came down and was arrested for burglary.
