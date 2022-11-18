Animal abuse investigation underway after video shows 2 men poking at cat in Pomona

An investigation is underway into what appears to be a disturbing act of violence against a cat in Pomona.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway into what appears to be a disturbing act of violence against a cat in Pomona.

Employees at a neighborhood store say they were outraged and disgusted by what they saw on their surveillance video involving two men.

The footage shows the cat sitting in the driveway of CFR Patio at 9:30 p.m. when a car pulled up to the gate. Though it's unclear what happened next, the cat is clearly seen in distress.

The cat wasn't moving when the two men went around the fence and approached it. They appeared to be taking cell phone video while poking at the animal.

Employees of the store were disturbed by what they saw.

"It's just cruel, it's messed up. I didn't think these kinds of things actually happened," said Collin Lee, sales manager.

Though the cat was a stray, that wasn't the plan for long. An employee who named her Scruffy was getting ready to adopt her.

"We loved her so much. I was going to take her home this week," said Kamil Rapacz. "I think she needed a loving home and I was so excited to give her all the love... It's really sad that these people did this."

The store's staff says they want justice for Scruffy and like providing a safe space for cats in the neighborhood.

The Pomona Police Department said it did take a report, but the case was handed over to the Inland Valley Humane Society - which declined an interview - for investigation.