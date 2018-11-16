Pomona Chinese Lantern Festival offers beautiful displays

POMONA, Calif. --
The evening skies in Pomona come alive with color and light.



The Pomona Fairplex is hosting The Hanart Culture Chinese Lantern Festival.

More than 1,000 beautifully handcrafted lanterns are on display.

This year's theme, "The Wild," features five different regions, America, Oceania, Asia, Antarctica and Africa.

It showcases lanterns representing wild animals from each region including cheetahs, panda bears, jellyfish, majestic cranes, lions and even dinosaurs.

These impressive lanterns range in size from 12 to 23 feet tall.

Guests can see four ceramic elephants made of 3,200 kitchen utensils, such as dishes, bowls, spoons and wine cups.

The festival features kung fu demonstrations and shadow-puppet shows. And, of course, lots of Asian food.

The craft marketplace offers authentic Chinese jewelry, artifacts, dough figurines and Chinese embroidery art.

The festival comes alive every Thursday-Sunday for eight weeks, from Nov. 15 to Jan. 6, 2019.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
SB 14 back open in Newhall after possible road rage incident
Thanksgiving dinner held for victims of Woolsey Fire, mass shooting
Thousand Oaks residents prepare for incoming rain after Woolsey Fire
Camp Fire: Death toll hits 71; sheriff says more than 1,000 still missing
7-year-old holding toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire
Elon Musk tweets breakthrough of Boring Company tunnel
Woolsey Fire: Historic movie set Paramount Ranch to be rebuilt
Thousand Oaks shooting: Two more victims laid to rest
Show More
Man fatally shoots co-worker at China Press office in Alhambra
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
High-speed chase ends in PIT on NB 5 Fwy
Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted Echo Park woman
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
More News