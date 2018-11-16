Pomona Chinese Lantern Festival offers beautiful displays

The evening skies in Pomona come alive with color and light.The Pomona Fairplex is hosting The Hanart Culture Chinese Lantern Festival.More than 1,000 beautifully handcrafted lanterns are on display.This year's theme, "The Wild," features five different regions, America, Oceania, Asia, Antarctica and Africa.It showcases lanterns representing wild animals from each region including cheetahs, panda bears, jellyfish, majestic cranes, lions and even dinosaurs.These impressive lanterns range in size from 12 to 23 feet tall.Guests can see four ceramic elephants made of 3,200 kitchen utensils, such as dishes, bowls, spoons and wine cups.The festival features kung fu demonstrations and shadow-puppet shows. And, of course, lots of Asian food.The craft marketplace offers authentic Chinese jewelry, artifacts, dough figurines and Chinese embroidery art.The festival comes alive every Thursday-Sunday for eight weeks, from Nov. 15 to Jan. 6, 2019.