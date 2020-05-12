Loved ones celebrate Pomona man's homecoming after life-threatening battle with COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6120947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a Menifee man who overcame the worst of COVID-19 is hoping that his story of survival will inspire others who may be going through the same.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family are celebrating the homecoming of a Pomona man who spent nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19.Scott Biltonen returned back home to his wife and kids on Friday after the life-threatening battle. He was greeted by a parade of cars driving by his house to cheer him on.His wife Angie says she started feeling sick around the end of March. Then Biltonen came ill. Once he started having trouble breathing a few days later, they went to the emergency room."He was admitted on March 27. We got our positive tests on the 28th and by the 29th he was on a ventilator and in (the) ICU and I was at home," Angie said.Biltonen spend around 17 days on a ventilator before his breathing began to normalize. He then spent two weeks in a rehabilitation center after being released from the hospital.Relatives and friends stepped in to help and support Angie while she was home recovering from the virus and her husband was in the hospital. Their daughters also stepped in to care for her.Biltonen says he was touched by the cheers and welcome home messages."I'm forever indebted to you. I'm so grateful and so just so overwhelmed by the support that gave me drive to get home. That gave me the drive to work, to stand up and walk again, and I'm doing it," he said.He's still in therapy but says he's definitely on the road to recovery.