Pomona crash leaves at least 1 dead, 2 others critically hurt

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a solo-vehicle crash in Pomona early Tuesday morning, police said.

Pomona police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of N. Garey Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a concrete divider and rolled over into a tree, police said.

A passenger was ejected and two others were extricated from the vehicle. One person died and two others are in critical condition.

The identity of the people in the crash is not known.

It was also not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Garey Avenue is shut down in both directions as an investigation into the crash is underway.
