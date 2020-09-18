1 killed after car slams into Pomona home

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed after a car slammed into a home in Pomona Thursday evening, authorities said.The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Colony Drive, near South Hamilton Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.It appeared the PT Cruiser was traveling at an extreme speed, lost control, jumped a curb and slammed into a home on Colony Drive.Paramedics say one person was killed.Pomona police have not confirmed whether it was an occupant of the home who was killed, or if it was someone inside the vehicle.