Pomona police detain 3 suspect in connection with shooting

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Pomona police have detained three suspects in the shooting and serious wounding of a man Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 2 p.m. at Harrison and Towne avenues. One man was shot and had serious injuries. His identification and an update on his condition were not immediately available.

Police searched for suspects and witnesses to the shooting, and asked the public to avoid the area.

They later said they had detained three individuals but did not release their identity or other details.

Harrison Elementary School, located a few blocks from the shooting, was placed on lockdown as a precaution as police worked to secure the area.
