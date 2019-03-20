Pomona police investigating death of woman, 58, found after fire

A suspicious death of a woman found after a fire at a Pomona senior living home is being investigated as a homicide.

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspicious death at a senior living home in Pomona is now being investigated as a homicide.

Ronny Wall, 58, and her dog were found in the apartment at Serenity Villas on East Bonita Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say a fire inside the apartment set off the sprinklers.

It's unclear how Wall died.

Neighbors say she was friendly, but troubled - and talked about a big payout she was expecting.
